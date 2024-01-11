1 area the Angels have gotten better, 1 they got worse, 1 that has stayed the same
The Angels lineup has gotten worse this offseason
Look. When you lose Shohei Ohtani and don't replace him with anyone, the lineup is going to get worse. Ohtani just won the MVP award and put up one of the best offensive seasons in Angels history. Replacing his bat just isn't possible, but that's still not an excuse for the Angels to do nothing.
The Angels have shown interest in players who have signed like Kevin Kiermaier, Teoscar Hernandez, and Harrison Bader, but have not signed a single position player to a MLB contract. They did add depth pieces like Willie Calhoun and Jake Marisnick on minor league deals, but they're far from difference makers and likely won't make the team.
The Angels were in the middle of the pack last season in runs scored, and losing Ohtani will presumably mean they'll get much worse. They can do a bit better than most expect if players like Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon stay healthy while young players like Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, and Zach Neto continue to progress, but that might all be wishful thinking.
There's still time for the Angels to make impactful moves, but none have occurred yet. Adding a couple of bats likely won't make the lineup much better, but there's a chance it wouldn't be worse. Letting Ohtani go and not replacing him whatsoever is asking for the lineup to take a step back.