1 most overpaid, 1 most underwhelming, and 1 most incomprehensible Angels player
Overpaid, underwhelming, and incomprehensible are three adjectives that do a pretty good job of describing this Los Angeles Angels team. They're not quite the Mets or Padres, but the Halos do have the sixth-highest payroll in baseball. Despite the high payroll, they're a .500 ballclub 90 games into the season which is pretty incomprehensible considering the talent that is on this roster and where they were just a couple of weeks ago.
The Halos are losers of eight of their last nine which dropped them from eight games over .500 and right outside of a postseason spot to .500 and four games out of a playoff spot. They're now sitting in fourth place in the AL West, a spot they really shouldn't be.
Injuries and underperforming players are the main causes for this team falling apart as we approach the all-star break. Times are tough right now, and fans have lost virtually all hope for 2023. As we continue to be negative about this team, let's talk about those three adjectives when looking at certain players on the Angels.
LA Angels roster: 1 most overpaid player, Anthony Rendon
You knew this was coming, and it's an obvious answer. The highest-paid player is not Shohei Ohtani who is the best player in baseball. It's not Mike Trout who is the best Angel in franchise history and an easy first-ballot Hall of Famer. It's Anthony Rendon, a player who's been an absolute shell of himself since signing his monster deal.
Rendon makes $38.5 million annually, which is not only the most on the Angels, but is the fourth-highest in terms of AAV in all of baseball. He's behind just Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Aaron Judge. Impossible to believe based on what they've gotten.
Rendon was one of the best players in all of baseball at the time he signed his deal, and was the best player on a World Series-winning Nationals team. Since signing with the Angels things haven't been the same.
Anthony Rendon has played in 200 of a possible 474 games. He's played in under half of the games he could've played in. He's already made three trips to the IL this season, and it feels likely that he's about to make a fourth as he hasn't played in each of the last two games.
When Rendon has actually played, he's been a shell of himself. He's slashed .249/.359/.399 with 22 home runs and 111 RBI as an Angel. He hit 34 home runs and drove in 126 runs in his final season with Washington in 2019 in 54 fewer games.
When Rendon signed the deal it felt like one that might not age poorly, but we did expect some prime years from him. The Angels got a pretty good year in the shortened 2020 season, but have gotten virtually nothing since. It's been a disaster of a contract, one of the worst in franchise history.