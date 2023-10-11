1 player from every playoff team that the Angels should target this offseason
The Angels should be looking at several free agents who helped their respective teams make the postseason.
Texas Rangers: Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery has gone from a mid-rotation guy with the Yankees to a legitimate frontline starter in the last year and a half with the Cardinals and Rangers. When St. Louis acquired him from the Yankees, he immediately helped them win the NL Central by posting a 3.11 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch.
That success continued in the first half of the season with St. Louis, but with him approaching free agency and the Cardinals out of postseason contention, they shipped him off to Texas where he once again helped his team make the postseason. Montgomery had a 2.79 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch and threw seven scoreless innings in Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round.
Overall, the southpaw had a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts and 188.2 innings pitched. The Angels could really use help in the rotation even if Ohtani stays considering the fact that he's not pitching in 2024, and Montgomery would be that frontline starter this staff lacks. He's made at least 30 starts in each of the last three seasons and won't require the same nine figure deal a guy like Blake Snell would command.
There aren't many reasons to dislike Montgomery. He's reliable, goes deep into games, doesn't walk anybody, and constantly puts his teams in position to win. The Angels should've added him at the deadline, but have their chance to do so in free agency.