1 player from every playoff team that the Angels should target this offseason
The Angels should be looking at several free agents who helped their respective teams make the postseason.
Toronto Blue Jays: Brandon Belt
We've finally reached our first hitter on the list. There's some uncertainty as to whether Brandon Belt will play in 2024, but if he does, he'd be a solid DH replacement for Shohei Ohtani if he departs.
Belt had a rough year in 2022 and got off to a rough start this past season for Toronto, but from August 1 on, his 189 WRC+ ranked second in the majors only behind MVP candidate Mookie Betts. He slashed .278/.397/.629 in that span with 10 home runs and 16 RBI in 120 plate appearances. He did miss some time due to injury, but when he was on the field, he was unbelievable offensively.
The Angels do have Nolan Schanuel pencilled in at first base, but Belt as a left-handed DH option makes a ton of sense if Ohtani leaves. He had an .890 OPS against righties in 2023, making him very elite at hitting right-handed pitching. The Angels can then get creative as to how they use the DH against lefties.
Belt's 138 WRC+ overall would've ranked second on the Angels this past season only behind Shohei Ohtani. Yes, he was even better than Mike Trout who had a 134 WRC+. He's 35 years old but clearly has something left in the tank. With him contemplating retirement he'd only require a one-year deal so if it doesn't work out or if the Angels are out of it by the deadline, they can either trade him or be done with the deal after 2024.