1 trade candidate from every MLB team that the Angels should consider
Perry Minasian might have to get creative to build an Angels roster capable of winning.
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has an extremely difficult task ahead of him. Try and field a winner. The Angels just wrapped up their eighth consecutive losing season, and that was with Shohei Ohtani putting up the best season in franchise history. With Ohtani being a free agent, the future feels quite bleak.
Because of who the owner is, the Angels will likely be trying to win games whether Ohtani chooses to stay or not, even though they won just 73 games with him being a league MVP. While the Angels would like to do most of their damage in free agency, there's a good chance Minasian will have to turn to the trade market to try and find value within their budget.
The Angels don't have great assets, so that limits the return they can get in trades. Despite that, Minasian has enough ammo at his disposal to get certain deals done, even if they can't land players like Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes.
1 trade candidate from every AL West team that the Angels should consider
Houston Astros: Jose Urquidy
Trading with division rivals is very challenging, so the players from the AL West won't be anything crazy. The Astros are a team, of course, attempting to compete so the chances of them giving up anyone super valuable are slim, especially to the Angels. Jose Urquidy would have value in the back of the Angels rotation but is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to starting games in Houston.
Oakland Athletics: Paul Blackburn
The Athletics have made it abundantly clear that they're willing to trade anyone of value as they attempt to save money and lose games. Paul Blackburn could be on the move from Oakland this offseason, and would be a solid addition to this Angels rotation.
Seattle Mariners: Marco Gonzales
The Mariners are a team loaded with pitching but are a bit lackluster when it comes to offense. Marco Gonzales is coming off a down year in which he only made 10 starts for Seattle, but when healthy he's a pretty valuable innings eater, making at least 25 starts in each of the last four full seasons prior to 2023.
Texas Rangers: Jon Gray
The defending champs have Shohei Ohtani at the top of their priority list for this offseason. If they do convince him to come to Arlington, there's a good chance they'll want to trade a guy like Jon Gray who is set to make $13 million in each of the next two years. He'd be a solid mid-rotation arm for this Angels team that needs pitching desperately.