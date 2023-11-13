1 trade candidate from every MLB team that the Angels should consider
Perry Minasian might have to get creative to build an Angels roster capable of winning.
1 trade candidate from every AL East team that the Angels should consider
Baltimore Orioles: Jorge Mateo
The Orioles have an abundance of infielders that will see their playing time diminish even further once top prospect Jackson Holiday makes it to the show. One of those infielders that's already on the bench is Jorge Mateo, and he could be on his way out to help fill another need. Mateo isn't much of a hitter but is an elite defender with blazing speed. He led the league with 35 stolen bases in 2022 and added 32 more last season. He'd be a solid backup infielder option.
Boston Red Sox: Tanner Houck
The Red Sox are another team needing rotation help, and will likely be competing against the Angels in the free agent and trade market to get it. Assuming they do, Tanner Houck would likely be bumped from their rotation. He'd be a fine fifth starter for the Angels, and could also work well out of the bullpen. He has a 2.68 ERA in 33 appearances in relief throughout his career.
New York Yankees: Clarke Schmidt
If the Yankees land Yoshinobu Yamamoto like many project, Clarke Schmidt would presumably be bumped from their rotation. He made 32 starts for the Yankees last season and is under team control through 2027. He could be a nice arm for the Halos to build around.
Tampa Bay Rays: Tyler Glasnow
The biggest name on this list so far is Tyler Glasnow who when healthy is an ace. The problem is, Glasnow has never been consistently healthy in his career. His durability and one year of team control at a hefty sum of $25 million is what would presumably make him available even for a team like the Angels. It's a risk, but could prove to be worthwhile if he stays healthy.
Toronto Blue Jays: Alek Manoah
Just last year Alek Manoah finished as an AL Cy Young finalist. He struggled mightily in 2023 to the point where he was sent down a couple times to the minors. There's a chance Toronto makes him available, and if they do, the Angels should pounce. 2023 was bad, of course, but Manoah doesn't even hit arbitration until 2025 and is under team control through 2027. Even if he's a mid-rotation guy, his value has sunk to the point where acquiring him would be a win for the Angels.