1 trade candidate from every MLB team that the Angels should consider
Perry Minasian might have to get creative to build an Angels roster capable of winning.
1 trade candidate from every AL Central team that the Angels should consider
Chicago White Sox: Gregory Santos
The Angels need bullpen help as well, and Gregory Santos could provide that in a big way. The right-hander broke out in 2023 for the White Sox, posting a 3.39 ERA with a 2.65 FIP in 60 appearances. He doesn't even hit arbitration until 2026 which could make him very hard to acquire, but if there's any chance the Angels can acquire the hard-thrower from the rebuilding White Sox they should strongly consider it.
Cleveland Guardians: Cal Quantrill
The Guardians could be looking to retool a bit following the departure of manager Terry Francona. If they do, expect Cleveland to trade from their position of strength, the rotation. Shane Bieber is the big name that could become available, but he has just one year of team control and bad peripherals. Cal Quantrill has an extra year of team control and wouldn't cost as much in a trade. His strong finish to 2023 (2.76 ERA in September) will likely open some eyes.
Detroit Tigers: Alex Lange
Alex Lange had his ups and downs in his first full season as the Tigers closer, but he did strike out 10.8 batters per nine and held the opposition to a .185 batting average against. He's entering his first year of arbitration and has one of the best curveballs in all of baseball. He'd be a solid get for the Angels bullpen.
Kansas City Royals: Brady Singer
2023 was a rough year for Brady Singer but he was considered one of the brighter young starters in the game entering the year following a 3.23 ERA season in 2022. Singer comes with three years of additional control and could wind up being a lynchpin in the Angels rotation considering the fact that he's still just 27 years old. He'd be a good buy-low option.
Minnesota Twins: Jose Miranda
Jose Miranda had a strong rookie year in 2022 but followed that up with a dud of a season in 2023. The 25-year-old is now completely blocked in Minnesota's infield by the likes of Royce Lewis, Carlos Correa, Edouard Julien, and Jorge Polanco. Minnesota could look to trade him now with that in mind, and the Angels should look into it if he does become available. He's versatile and has shown promise before at the big league level.