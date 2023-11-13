1 trade candidate from every MLB team that the Angels should consider
Perry Minasian might have to get creative to build an Angels roster capable of winning.
1 trade candidate from every NL Central team that the Angels should consider
Chicago Cubs: Patrick Wisdom
Patrick Wisdom has found himself fazed out of Chicago's plans following a frustrating year in 2023, but could make sense as a valuable backup corner infielder for the Angels. He strikes out a lot, but has a ton of power and is under team control through 2026.
Cincinnati Reds: Nick Senzel
Nick Senzel was a highly-touted prospect that has not panned out in the slightest at the MLB level. While he's nothing close to the star many expected him to be, he could be a valuable utility player for the Angels if they acquired him. He set a career-high with 13 home runs in 103 games this past season.
Milwaukee Brewers: Hoby Milner
The chances of a Milwaukee firesale has many fans dreaming of the possibility of their team acquiring Corbin Burnes. The Angels don't have the assets to land him, but could land an under-the-radar left-handed reliever in Hoby MIlner. The 32-year-old had a 1.82 ERA in 73 appearances this past season and held left-handed hitters to a .155 average. He also comes with team control through 2025.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Mitch Keller
The Angels probably don't have enough to land Mitch Keller, but should make every effort to if he were to become available. He's a pitcher the Halos could look to build around at the top of their rotation if they were able to acquire him.
St. Louis Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore
Matthew Liberatore was once a pitcher St. Louis was very excited about but he has not panned out at the MLB level quite yet. Despite that, he's an optionable starter with obvious potential that could turn into something with the right development staff. The Angels have proven themselves to be anything but the right staff, but who knows, maybe they can find something with this guy that the Cardinals seemingly cannot.