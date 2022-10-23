1 under the radar prospect who can debut in 2023
The Los Angeles Angels do not have a very strong farm system. They were ranked dead last in this list published at mlb.com at the end of August.
Logan O'Hoppe, acquired in the Brandon Marsh trade, is the best prospect in the Angels system and is the only Angels player ranked in mlb.com's top 100 rankings.
The other prospect Angels fans are excited about is 2022 first-round pick Zach Neto. While those two have a chance to make a big impact, the 28th-ranked prospect in the Angels system might be worth watching as well.
Don't be surprised if relief pitcher Eric Torres makes a big impact on the 2023 Angels.
Eric Torres is a name that I'm sure most Angels fans haven't seen before. He was a 14th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and is in my opinion, the most underrated prospect in this Angels system.
Torres is a southpaw who excelled in AA this past season.
The 23-year-old posted a 1.59 ERA in 42 appearances. He converted 22 saves in 23 opportunities and added six holds as well.
What stands out about Torres is his strikeout stuff. He struck out 81 batters in just 51 innings pitched. That's a 14.3 K/9. That's a very elite number.
Torres like many young pitchers walks too many, as he walked 23 batters in his 51 innings pitched. His 4.4 BB/9 needs improvement, but I expect that to happen over time.
The southpaw has proven to be tough to square up as he allowed just three home runs (0.5 HR/9) and allowed just 4.4 H/9.
The left-hander is inexperienced with just 50 minor league appearances under his belt but he's been rising up in the Angels ranks.
I don't expect Torres to crack the Angels Opening Day roster and would like to see him in AAA as well. However, with his stuff, I'd be surprised if he didn't find his way on the Angels roster at some point in 2023. For an Angels system without much talent, Torres is one guy fans should be paying attention to.