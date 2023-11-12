10 best Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
The Angels have a lot of room to improve following another disappointing year.
1) Shohei Ohtani
You knew he'd be number one on this list. Ohtani is the top target of many teams around baseball, and for good reason. He's the best player on the planet and arguably the best player we've ever seen.
The chances of Ohtani remaining in Anaheim are slim. There's no doubting that. The team has failed to field a winning team around him, and it'll only get harder when he's making $40-50 million annually. Despite that obvious obstacle, if the Angels only won 73 games this season with him it's hard to picture how well they'd do without him.
Ohtani not being able to pitch in 2024 obviously hurts, but losing his bat would hurt just as much. Ohtani will win the MVP award for this season because of his bat. He put together what I'd consider the best offensive season in Angels franchise history.
Ohtani without question will receive a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in MLB history, the only question is by how much. Will he reach $500 million even with the injury? That's still very much in play.