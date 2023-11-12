10 best Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
The Angels have a lot of room to improve following another disappointing year.
9) Justin Turner
The Angels signing Justin Turner would be an interesting one whether Shohei Ohtani is part of the team or not. If Ohtani leaves, Turner can easily slot in as the primary DH. If Ohtani stays, that's where things get trickier. He has the ability to play both corner infield positions and even second base, but was primarily a DH with Boston last season. He's not a great defender at age 39, but the Angels would be signing him for his bat which is still excellent.
This past season for the Red Sox Turner slashed .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI. He hit 31 doubles and had a 114 OPS+ hitting right in the middle of a formidable Boston lineup. Perhaps what is most exciting about Turner is his ability to hit with runners in scoring position. The veteran has always been excellent in big moments, and hit .338 with a .943 OPS with RISP this past season. He can really help an Angels team that struggled mightily in those situations.
If Ohtani stays it'd be a bit harder to fit Turner into the picture, but with Anthony Rendon's injury history and Turner's versatility there are ways it can be done. Bringing him back to Southern California in for a year or two coming off a very solid year would make sense. Turner would still play a lot, even if he wasn't promised an everyday role.