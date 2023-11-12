10 best Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
The Angels have a lot of room to improve following another disappointing year.
7) Cody Bellinger
Outside of Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger is the best position player available. At his best, he's a guy capable of winning an MVP award each and every year. Unfortunately, how he performs at his worst is why he's just seventh on this list.
Bellinger burst onto the scene in 2017 with the Dodgers and won the NL Rookie of the Year award. Two years later he was the NL MVP after posting a 1.035 OPS with 47 home runs and 115 RBI. He had entrenched himself in the argument for best player in all of baseball before some struggles after the MVP year.
From 2020-2022, Bellinger slashed .203/.272/.376 averaging 14 home runs and 45 RBI per season. He remained an elite defender, but Bellinger's bat was so bad to the point where the Dodgers non-tendered him just three years after he won his MVP.
Bellinger signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Cubs last offseason which wound up paying dividends. He had an .881 OPS and was one of the biggest reasons Chicago remained in the postseason race as long as they did.
If the Angels get that version of Bellinger, he's worth even more than the massive deal he's going to get this offseason. If they got the 2020-2022 version, it'd be an absolute disaster. The risk lowers his status on the list, but the reward is why he's on it to begin with.