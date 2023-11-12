10 best Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
The Angels have a lot of room to improve following another disappointing year.
6) Sonny Gray
Sonny Gray enters free agency at the perfect time. He was a Cy Young finalist this past season for Minnesota, and was a huge reason they were able to win the AL Central. Throughout the course of his career he's been extremely consistent with few exceptions, and would be a dramatic improvement over any starter the Angels have right now.
Gray has supplanted himself among the very best in a deep free agency class for starting pitchers. There are a couple of reasons he might rank lower than some of the other high-end starters.
First, Gray just turned 34 years old. He's set to earn a three or four-year deal in free agency. It's not impossible for him to remain the frontline starter he is right now for the duration of the contract he signs, but that's tough to bet on when he's 37 or 38 years old.
Second, he has the qualifying offer attached to his name. The Angels would have to give up a draft pick to sign Gray, something they wouldn't have to do for every elite starting pitcher in this class. For a team with a very weak farm system, doing this wouldn't be ideal. It's not a dealbreaker, but it lowers Gray's value a tad.