10 best Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
The Angels have a lot of room to improve following another disappointing year.
4) Matt Moore
The Angels bullpen needs a boost, and the team should look no further than one of their former stalworts late in games, Matt Moore. The Halos brought Moore in for the 2023 season to be their primary left-handed reliever and he lived up to the billing and then some.
In 41 appearances for the Halos, the southpaw posted a 2.66 ERA in 44 innings of work. He proved to be a pitcher capable of getting both righties and lefties out and could also record more than three outs if there was a need for that. He did a phenominal job serving as the eighth inning man for the Angels, not blowing a single save until his final two outings with the club.
This Angels bullpen lacks proven late-game arms, and also lacks any sort of left-hander. With Aaron Loup a free agent and Jose Quijada hurt for most if not the entire season, the Angels desperately need a lefty they can turn to against the likes of Corey Seager, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker.
This isn't to say Moore is as good as a guy like Josh Hader, but the contract he's going to get is far more appealing than the one Hader will receive. This should make Moore their top option in terms of relievers.