10 best LA Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
The Los Angeles Angels head into the offseason after going 73-89 with some question marks. Will Shohei Ohtani be on the Opening Day roster? Who will even own the team?
That's just the beginning of it. The Angels have plenty of holes to fill like most 73-win teams do.
Perry Minasian has the task of filling out the roster with some free agents. Here are the ten I believe he should pursue.
10) LA Angels free agent target to pursue: David Robertson
The Angels bullpen wasn't a complete disaster this past season. They ranked 18th in bullpen ERA with a 3.95 ERA.
Jimmy Herget broke out and should have a solidified role in the back end of the bullpen. Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera are veterans who had their rough patches in 2022 but can hopefully bounce back as they have a track record of success.
There're some young intriguing arms like Andrew Wantz and Jose Quijada who figure to be part of the equation in some capacity as well.
I think the Angels would benefit from signing a veteran who can pitch late in games. David Robertson fits that bill.
The 37-year-old looked like his career might have been over after appearing in just seven games in 2019 and none in 2020 because of injury. In 2021 he got a shot with the Rays and appeared in 12 games.
The Cubs signed the veteran prior to the 2022 campaign and he looked like the David Robertson of old.
As a Cub, he had a 2.23 ERA in 36 appearances. He was traded to the Phillies at the deadline and posted a 2.70 ERA for them in 22 appearances. Overall, he went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 58 appearances.
Robertson struck out 11.5 batters per nine and allowed just 0.8 HR/9. He walked far too many (4.9 BB/9) but he still managed a 1.162 WHIP because he didn't allow many hits. His stuff still plays.
Robertson has allowed just one run in 5.1 innings this postseason as well and boasts a career 2.91 postseason ERA.
He'd be a great veteran presence to add to the back end of this mostly young Angels bullpen for a year. Worst case if the Angels don't win games, he can be flipped at the deadline.