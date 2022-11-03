10 best LA Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
5) LA Angels free agent target to pursue: Kodai Senga
Kodai Senga is one of the best pitchers in Japan. He just posted a 1.89 ERA in 23 starts this past season and his game will most likely transfer over to the MLB. He just declared for international free agency and will be one of the more intriguing arms on the market.
Senga has electric stuff, headlined by a fastball that can reach triple digits and a devastating slider. Hmm, a Japanese starter who can reach triple digits with his fastball and has wipeout offspeed stuff. Does that remind you of anyone?
Shohei Ohtani comes from Japan and has a similar repertoire. While Senga doesn't hit, he can do everything Ohtani can do on the mound.
Senga of course has the label of an unknown commodity for the simple reason that he hasn't pitched in the MLB but that hasn't stopped the Angels before and it shouldn't stop them now. The talent is clearly there and he has the tools necessary to succeed at this level.
Senga will be 30 by the time Opening Day comes around while most of the high-end starters on the market are older.
The Angels can have their Japanese studs at the front of their rotation with their three young southpaws in Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez rounding it out with potentially a sixth starter as well. That's the makings of a really good and fun rotation to watch.
While there's always the slightest element of risk, I think a Senga signing would be a home run for Los Angeles and might even keep their other Japanese star happy.