10 best LA Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
4) LA Angels free agent target to pursue: Andrew Benintendi
The Angels could really use a left fielder. I have very little faith in Mickey Moniak and especially Jo Adell to do much at the big league level. They've had chances and have not come through. A way for the Angels to improve their lineup which was 25th in runs scored last season is by signing an outfielder in free agency.
One thing about this Angels lineup that's very noticeable is the strikeouts. Jared Walsh strikes out a ton. Even Mike Trout and Ohtani, for all of their positives, strike out a lot. The Angels could use a guy who puts the ball in play and doesn't kill a rally with a strikeout.
Andrew Benintendi is a guy who can make contact and find a way on base. This past season he slashed .304/.373/.399 with five home runs and 51 RBI. Now the home runs weren't there this season, but he did hit 20 home runs in 2017. He even hit 17 home runs last season.
Benintendi is a guy who can hit for average and get on base. He also struck out just 14.8% of the time in 2022 which was in the 88th percentile according to baseball savant. That'll play.
The Angels have Taylor Ward who's a guy who gets on base at an elite clip, he can lead off. Benintendi can also lead off and he also has experience hitting lower in the order. Either way, he'd be a good fit.
Benintendi would also be an upgrade defensively. He won a Gold Glove last season and was a finalist in left field this season.
The Angels are missing the contact hitter Benintendi is and I think he'd give the lineup a boost. He wouldn't be as expensive as one of the top outfielders on the market and should still provide good value for a team in need of a left fielder.