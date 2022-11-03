10 best LA Angels free agent targets to pursue this offseason
2) LA Angels free agent target to pursue: Brandon Nimmo
Brandon Nimmo is the position player I believe the Angels should be trying to get immediately. He checks every box and would be a great fit in left field.
Nimmo is a guy the Angels can hit at the top of their order and expect him to get on base consistently in front of Trout and Ohtani. If he doesn't get on base, he will at least work the pitcher.
Nimmo slashed .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs and 64 RBI for the Mets. He was second, only behind Aaron Judge, among center fielders with his 5.4 fWAR. He was fifth among all outfielders.
Nimmo had a .367 OBP this season which was tied for sixth in the National League but this was a pretty down year for him in that department. He had an OBP over .400 in each of the two seasons prior and three of the last four.
Not only is he great at the plate, but he's also an excellent defender too. Nimmo was in the 91st percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant. Nimmo was a corner outfielder before transitioning to center field a couple of seasons ago, so I have no doubt he'd be just fine in left field.
Nimmo's one red flag is his durability or lack thereof. He's played in over 100 games just twice in his career which isn't great. However, he played in 151 games in 2022 and a lot of his injuries were fluke injuries meaning he didn't just pull something.
I think Nimmo is the perfect bat to put at the top of the order in front of the Angels boppers and at his age of 29, I don't think he'd regress for a while.