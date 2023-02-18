15 worst Los Angeles Angels free agent signings in franchise history
7. Gary Matthews Jr.: Five Years, $50 million, 2007
The Angels decided to sign Gary Matthews Jr. to a five-year deal after one random all-star appearance. Matthews was a journeyman outfielder who had played for five different organizations in five years before landing in Texas in 2004. Matthews got to play every day in 2005 and really took off in 2006.
He'd slash .313/.371/.495 with 19 home runs and 79 RBI. He tacked on 44 doubles and ten stolen bases as well. He was an all-star and finished 30th in the AL MVP balloting. He turned that season into a five-year contract with the Angels. It didn't work out well at all.
Matthews would slash .248/.325/.383 with 30 home runs and 168 RBI in three seasons as an Angel before being traded to the Mets along with $21.5 million.
This wasn't the first time the Angels bought into one outlier season, and probably won't be the last. Matthews played just three of the five seasons he was supposed to in Anaheim and wasn't any good when he was here.