15 worst Los Angeles Angels free agent signings in franchise history
3. Albert Pujols: Ten Years, $240 million, 2011
Albert Pujols was the marquee guy the Angels signed in the 2011 offseason. C.J. Wilson was nice, but Pujols was the prize. How could he not be based on how he played in St. Louis? The man was a nine-time all-star, a six-time Silver Slugger winner, and a three-time MVP.
Pujols slashed .328/.421/.617 averaging 40 home runs and 121 RBI per season in his first 11 years as a Cardinal. He was the best hitter in the game and one of, if not the best hitter we've ever seen. I know to me as a younger fan, the prime version of Albert Pujols is the best right handed hitter I've ever seen (Trout is pretty close).
Pujols hit 37 home runs, was fifth in the NL MVP voting, and won the World Series before signing with the Angels. He even had a game in which he hit three home runs in that World Series victory.
Pujols wasn't a terrible player as an Angel, but he wasn't anything close to the guy he was in St. Louis. He slashed .256/.311/.447, averaging 22 home runs and 78 RBI per season. Not a bad player, but nothing close to what the Angels were expecting.
Pujols made one all-star appearance in 9.5 years as an Angel and made one playoff appearance. He was released in 2021 as Jared Walsh was breaking out only to perform pretty well as a Dodger and then as a Cardinal to end his career.