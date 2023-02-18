15 worst Los Angeles Angels free agent signings in franchise history
14. Trevor Cahill: One Year, $9 million, 2018
The Angels signed Trevor Cahill and gave him $9 million dollars. He was decent the season prior in Oakland and had a long track record of being a solid rotation piece. This all fell apart the moment he arrived in Anaheim.
Cahill was the Opening Day starter that season and allowed four runs in six innings. That's not awful, but his season was.
Cahill had a 6.92 ERA in 11 starts for the Angels before being bumped from the rotation and to the bullpen. Cahill was able to post a sub-5.00 ERA as a reliever, but 5.98 ERA overall.
The only reason Cahill isn't higher on this list is because he actually lasted the whole season and was able to eat 102.1 innings for them. He wasn't good by any means, and the Angels practically threw away $9 million, but he did, somehow, have more value than many others on this list.