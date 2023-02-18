15 worst Los Angeles Angels free agent signings in franchise history
13. Luis Valbuena: Two Years, $15 million, 2017
Luis Valbuena was brought in to play games at both corner infield positions. He enjoyed a really productive two year stint with the Astros which saw him hit 38 home runs with a 114 OPS+. Valbuena would play primarily against righties and give the Angels a nice power bat. Unfortunately, he wasn't any good once he left the Astros.
His first season could have gone worse. He hit just .199 but did hit 22 home runs and had a 94 OPS+. He didn't do much other than hit home runs, but like I said, it could've been worse.
His second year was worse as he hit .199 again with just nine home runs in 96 games. Valbuena hit 13 in 90 games just two seasons prior.
Valbuena's big power in the first season is what prevented him from being featured later on this list. The 11-year veteran was tragically taken away from us too soon after a car accident.