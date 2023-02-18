15 worst Los Angeles Angels free agent signings in franchise history
12. Jose Quintana: One Year, $8 million, 2021
Jose Quintana is another example of a pitcher who was solid just about everywhere else other than the short time he pitched for the Angels. Quintana inked a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Angels after a down year in 2020.
Quintana was a reliable innings eater, much like Tyler Anderson, in the past, but he was not anything close to his old self with the Halos.
The southpaw made 29 appearances and just 10 starts for the Angels. He had an 8.23 ERA as a starter which is almost unfathomable. He lost his permanent starting job at the end of May and was moved to the bullpen.
Quintana was eventually released in August and signed on with the Giants. The Angels had a chance to bring him back this offseason after Quintana rejuvinated his career with an outstanding season pitching for the Pirates and Cardinals, but ultimately decided against it.
Quintana's ERA as a starter was higher than the money he made in millions. He pitched better out of the bullpen but this experience was an absolute disaster.