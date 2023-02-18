15 worst Los Angeles Angels free agent signings in franchise history
10. Matt Harvey: One Year, $11 million, 2018
Matt Harvey signed with the Angels the same week Trevor Cahill did. Despite Cahill's horrific season, at least he lasted the whole season. Harvey was DFA'd in mid July.
Harvey was given an Opening Day rotation spot with the Halos following a disappointing ending with the Mets and a poor showing in Cincinnati. The Angels thought Harvey could bounce back and be closer to the pitcher he once was when he was considered "The Dark Knight", but they couldn't have been more wrong.
Harvey started his Angels career on a good note, allowing two runs in six innings in a victory in Oakland. Unfortunately, things fell apart after that. Harvey allowed eight runs in four innings in his home debut against the Rangers. He ended the month of April with a 6.54 ERA. That number rose to 7.50 at the end of May through 10 starts.
Harvey missed the entire month of June with a back injury. His final start came at home against the Astros and he allowed six runs in six innings. He was DFA'd shortly after.
The Angels gave Harvey $11 million dollars to make 12 starts. He allowed 47 runs in 59.2 innings pitched, a 7.09 ERA. He was suspended for his role in the Tyler Skaggs death. It was just an absolute disaster from day one.