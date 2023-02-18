15 worst Los Angeles Angels free agent signings in franchise history
9. Julio Teheran: One Year, $8 million, 2019
Julio Teheran is the last of the failed one year deals the Angels have signed. It's hard to be on a list like this when only under contract for one season, but performance this poor earns a spot for sure.
Julio Teheran was a workhorse for the Atlanta Braves for nine seasons. He had seven consecutive seasons with at least 30 starts for Atlanta including 33 in 2019.
The 2019 season wasn't his best. He had a 3.81 ERA but a 4.66 FIP. His strikeouts were as low as they had ever been and his walks were up. It was clear he was in decline.
That didn't stop the Angels however, as they gave Teheran a one-year deal worth $8 million. This deal ended up being an absolute disaster.
The veteran made 10 appearances for the Halos (9 starts) in the shortened 2020 season. He allowed 35 runs in 31.1 innings pitched. He had a 10.05 ERA as an Angel. He went 0-4 and the team was 2-8 in his appearances. Somehow, he allowed 12 home runs in 31.1 innings pitched, that's 3.4 HR/9.
Allowing more runs than innings pitched in 10 appearances is very hard to do, especially when you make $8 million.