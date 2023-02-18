15 worst Los Angeles Angels free agent signings in franchise history
8. Joe Blanton: Two Years, $15 million, 2012
Instead of trying to bring Zack Greinke back, the Angels opted to sign Joe Blanton to a two year deal. Blanton played a key role in the 2008 World Series Phillies team and was a starter who you could expect to eat innings.
Blanton went 10-13 with a 4.71 ERA in 31 appearances (30 starts) splitting time with the Phillies and Dodgers in 2012. He headed from the Dodgers to the Halos on a two-year deal. It didn't work out at all.
Blanton made 20 starts for the Angels and did not pitch well at all in 2013. He went 2-13 with a 5.66 ERA in 116 innings pitched. The Angels went 4-16 in games he started. Blanton was so bad, he was removed from the rotation in July despite having a second guaranteed year (with a third year option!)
Blanton would finish the season in the bullpen as a mop up reliever and post an 8.64 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched. The Angels did not record a win in a single one of his relief appearances, making them 4-24 in games he appeared in.
The veteran was released after a poor showing the following spring. He did only completed one year out of the two guaranteed years and couldn't last a full season in the rotation.