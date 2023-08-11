2 Angels coaches who won't be back next season, 1 who will barely keep their job
LA Angels pitching coach Matt Wise won't be back next season
Another coach on this Angels staff who did not initially get the job he's in now is Matt Wise. The current Angels pitching coach was the interim pitching coach when Mickey Callaway was suspended, and once that situation handled itself, Wise found himself as the pitching coach with no interim label attached.
Wise began as the pitching coach in 2021, and saw his staff post a 4.69 ERA. That wasn't great, but the staff took a massive leap forward, improving to a 3.77 staff ERA the following season. The young pitchers took steps forward, and the Angels, despite a shaky bullpen, had the sixth-best rotation ERA in baseball.
Unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worst in 2023. Despite adding Tyler Anderson, a pitcher who had a 2.57 ERA with the Dodgers last season, the rotation ERA sits at 4.50, good for 17th in the majors. Far cry from sixth. It feels like each starter has taken a step back. The most concerning thing is young arms who impressed particularly down the stretch last season in Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez have all either plateaued or regressed. That's just not what you want.
The bullpen was supposed to be the team's Achillies heal, but Perry Minasian got the Angels some help by adding two quality arms in Matt Moore and Carlos Estevez. Despite those two having mostly terrific years when healthy, the Angels bullpen has a 4.28 ERA which is good for 22nd in the majors. The three really trustworthy arms this bullpen has in Estevez, Moore, and Reynaldo Lopez have all spent less than a year under Wise's tutelage and have all had success without him.
It's hard to see the impact Wise has had on this pitching staff. The Angels rank 20th in the majors with a 4.41 ERA. The talent appears to be there, but results haven't followed. Not all of that is on Wise, but a new voice could help a lot.