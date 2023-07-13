2 Angels moving up the depth chart at the break, 2 falling out of favor fast
Which Angels players will we see play more or less in the second half?
The Los Angeles Angels entered the halfway mark of the season playing their worst baseball of the season. Losers in nine of their last ten, the Halos are now under .500 and the talk around Shohei Ohtani and a trade has intensified.
Despite this awful start to the month of July, the Angels are still not completely out of it yet. A good stretch of games against Wild Card contenders right out of the break is a good test for this team.
If the Angels are able to win some games quickly, the conversations around them maybe being buyers can start up again. They're going to attempt to win games with players the coaching staff has seeminlgly bumped up and down on the depth chart.
LA Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is finally swinging a good bat entering the second half of the season
Isn't it unfortunate that we wait all season for Luis Rengifo to show signs of life and when he finally does it's right before a six-day break? Hopefully the off-days won't impact him, but Rengifo was finally playing well for the Angels despite the team struggling.
In his last eight games, Rengifo has eight hits in 21 at-bats with a home run, a double, and a triple. He has hits in each of his last six starts including a three-hit game in San Diego.
He's only hitting .219 with a .637 OPS on the season, but his recent good stretch has made him one of, if not the hottest Angel on the team right now. That combined with the injuries this team is dealing with has opened up a spot for Rengifo in the lineup.
Whether Anthony Rendon is back or not, it feels likely that Rengifo will slot in at second base most of the time with either Rendon or Eduardo Escobar at third. He'll be given every opportunity to try and show signs from last season, whether it's justified or not.