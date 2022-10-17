2 Angels players finalists for AL Hank Aaron Award
The Los Angeles Angels have two finalists for the AL Hank Aaron Award in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
Both Trout and Ohtani had outstanding years at the plate and are deserved nominees.
The Hank Aaron Award is given to the best offensive player in each league every year.
In any normal season Trout and Ohtani would have a great shot at the award but they will not win it in 2022.
Mike Trout slashed .283/.369/.630 with 40 home runs and 80 RBI. He hit 40 home runs in just 119 games played. That's a 54 home run pace in 162 games which would've set a career high for the future Hall of Famer.
If Trout had enough plate appearances to qualify, he would've finished third in the AL in WRC+. He was second in the AL in home runs and third in extra base hits and OPS.
Ohtani slashed .273/.356/.519 with 34 home runs and 95 RBI. Ohtani was in the top 10 in virtually every offensive category in the American League showing how complete of a hitter he is.
Unfortunately, Aaron Judge exists. Judge broke the AL record with 62 home runs and had a legitimate shot at winning the Triple Crown.
If Trout played a full season, he might've been able to rival Judge for the award. At least Ohtani can maybe squeak out another MVP award thanks to his pitching (although that appears to be unlikely as well.)
Trout and Ohtani both had outstanding seasons and figure to finish towards the top in the Hank Aaron Award balloting.