2 Angels players who definitely won't get traded this offseason, 2 who still could get dealt
The Angels have not been active on the trade market this offseason but that can change.
Brandon Drury definitely won't get traded this offseason
Heading into the offseason there were whispers about the Angels potentially dealing Brandon Drury. The second baseman was coming off a terrific first season with the Angels, but with one year left on his deal and the likelihood that Shohei Ohtani was going to walk, it felt like the Angels might actually entertain a rebuild.
Well, you might not realize it based on the moves (or lack thereof) that the Angels have made, but this team is still not interested in rebuilding. That means that the veterans who might have value on the open market will be staying put, at least for now.
Drury was a Silver Slugger finalist for a second year in a row, and was the Angels best hitter not named Ohtani. With how weak free agency is, particularly in the infield, the versatile Drury who is on a very affordable $8.5 million contract for this upcoming season, might've had a lot of value.
Unless the Angels are offered a player who can help them win now, it's hard to see them entertaining anything for Drury until the trade deadline at the earliest. That'd only occur if the team is out of playoff contention by then. For now, the Angels feel set on trying to compete with Drury playing a major role in that.