2 Angels players who definitely won't get traded this offseason, 2 who still could get dealt
The Angels have not been active on the trade market this offseason but that can change.
Jose Suarez still can get traded this offseason
Of any Angels player who can get traded, Jose Suarez still feels like the most likely. Suarez had a chance to prove he belonged as a member of the Angels rotation of the future after a solid second half in 2022, but he couldn't have done much worse. The southpaw had a 9.62 ERA through his first six starts and then spent most of the season on the IL.
He did pitch better in relief to finish the year, but he couldn't have done much worse than he did as a starting pitcher. If he were to stick around, it'd likely be in the bullpen in a long relief role.
What makes Suarez so disinteresting is the fact that he's out of options. This means he has to either stay with the MLB team or be at risk of getting DFA'd and the Angels losing him for nothing. Suarez is going to get a chance to make the team, but perhaps once the Angels realize he's not cut out for it, they can trade him for something before they inevitably lose him for nothing.
Suarez has pitched five years with the Angels now and has yet to prove he belongs on a MLB roster. Sure, he's left-handed and has shown some occasional flashes, but he has a 5.38 ERA in 77 MLB appearances. At some point, the Angels are going to have to cut their losses and accept he might not be the answer. Trading him now before he loses all of his value makes the most sense.