2 Angels players who hurt their cause during the WBC and 1 who's helped it
Angels pitcher Jaime Barria hurt his cause while playing in the WBC
Jaime Barria made one start for Team Panama during the WBC and was iffy. He allowed one run in 2.2 innings pitched which isn't bad by any means, but he allowed four hits and walked two while only striking out one. Allowing baserunners like that isn't sustainable.
While he wasn't great in that outing, that start didn't exactly remove him from the sixth starter competition. The issue with that start is he's thrown just 6.2 innings all spring through three outings. Chase Silseth has 13.1 innings pitched. Tucker Davidson is at 13. Griffin Canning, 9.2. Barria isn't built up even to be a starting pitcher if he were to win this sixth starter job.
When Barria has been with the Angels he's allowed seven runs on eight hits in four innings pitched. Not great.
I'd be surprised if Barria didn't make the Angels because of the fact that he had a solid year in 2022 and is out of options. The fact that he's barely pitched and hasn't thrown more than 51 pitches in an outing tells me he's not going to open the season in the rotation like he had hoped.
Had Barria stayed with the Angels, he might've had more success and built up his pitch count. Pitching in the WBC limited his chances at that.