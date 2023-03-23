2 Angels players who hurt their cause during the WBC and 1 who's helped it
Angels pitcher Gerardo Reyes helped his cause while playing in the WBC
Gerardo Reyes is a name Angels fans might not remember. The right-hander appeared in two games for the Angels last season and allowed one run in two innings pitched.
Reyes made three appearances for Team Mexico in the WBC. The first appearance he made came against Team USA in the game Patrick Sandoval started. Reyes pitched the bottom of the ninth and after a leadoff single he got Mookie Betts, Cedric Mullins, and Paul Goldschmidt in order to seal the victory for Mexico.
His next outing came against Team Canada and he pitched a 1-2-3 inning with a couple of strikeouts in another win. Team Mexico lost in the semifinals to Team Japan, but that was not because of Reyes.
The right-hander came in with two on and two out in the bottom of the eighth with Team Mexico up 5-4. Their number two hitter Kensuke Kondoh was due to face Reyes. Kondoh was hitting right in front of Shohei Ohtani who Reyes obviously knows well.
With the eyes of the world watching him, Reyes got Kondoh looking with a 97 mph fastball right at the knees. It was a perfectly executed pitch to get out of the threat and give Mexico a chance to win the game. Who knows, if Reyes got the chance to convert the save, maybe they would've faced USA in the finals.
Reyes isn't going to make the Angels Opening Day roster but he's got great stuff and if he can command it, it's possible we see him up this season. His WBC performances only help.