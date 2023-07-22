2 Angels players who’ve earned an apology from the doubters, 2 not quite there
The 2023 season has been one full of highs and lows for the Los Angeles Angels and we've still got 64 games to go. Virtually anyone watching this Angels team has doubted them at some point, yet here they sit at two games over .500 and still very much alive in the postseason race.
Just this month alone we've seen the Angels lose five in a row and have fans thinking the season is over. We've also seen them win five in a row in their attempt to climb back into the race and reel fans back in.
As we approach the trade deadline, it's time for a pair of Angels players to receive apologies for how well they've played of late. Two more might be pushing toward an apology of their own, but still have to prove themselves.
LA Angels outfielder Taylor Ward has earned an apology from his doubters
Taylor Ward got off to an abysmal start to his season. He ended the month of April barely hitting over .200, and the month of May wasn't much better for the 2022 breakout star. Since the calendar flipped to June, Ward has been one of the most consistent bats in an inconsistent Angels lineup.
Since June 1, Ward has slashed .273/.360/.482 with six home runs and 20 RBI. He has a 131 WRC+ over the last month and a half which among healthy players ranks just behind Shohei Ohtani and Mickey Moniak.
The month of July has been even better for Ward who has slashed .304/.429/.630 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 13 games. His 189 WRC+ is the highest on the team. Yes, higher than Ohtani. At a time that the Angels have really needed his bat with all of the injuries they've dealt with, Ward has come through.
It hasn't been the season we had hoped for from Ward following his 2022 breakout, but his play since June 1, a large sample size, has been extraordinary. He deserves all the praise he gets when he plays like this.