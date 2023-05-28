2 Angels trade deadline needs they must address, 1 they can ignore
LA Angels trade deadline need to ignore: The infield
A recent podcast recommended the Angels go out and trade for Tim Anderson. That never made any sense considering Anderson is a shortstop having a bad year while the Angels have a young shortstop in Zach Neto having a good year.
Anderson might not make sense, but an infielder could make some sense. Anthony Rendon was playing well before going to the Injured List, and should be back soon, but who knows at this point? And when Rendon does return, how long will he last before getting hurt again?
The Angels prepared for this with Gio Urshela who's done a very good job filling in both offensively and defensively, but the right side of the infield has some questions too.
Brandon Drury has recovered nicely from his slow start, but he seems to be very streaky. How much they can play him when he's struggling remains to be seen.
Jared Walsh since his return from the Injured List has just two hits in 16 at-bats. Obviously he deserves a lot more than 16 at-bats before being ridiculed or anything, but who knows how long it'll take Walsh to bounce back?
Luis Rengifo was supposed to be a super utility guy who can hit but he hasn't brought much offense to the table at all this season.
Shortstop feels like the only stable position the Angels have right now. Players like Drury and Urshela should be in the lineup most of the time, but we never know where they're going to play. When Jared Walsh swings the bat well he's good enough to play first base. When Anthony Rendon's healthy he'll play third.
The talent is there, which is why the Angels shouldn't rush to make a move. The offense is good enough when healthy which is why the Angels shouldn't rush to make a move. The uncertainties are very prevalent and the stakes are high which is why they might rush to make a move.