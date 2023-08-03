2 Angels trade deadline successes and 1 failure
The Angels had a good trade deadline, but it wasn't quite perfect
The trade deadline has come and gone with the Los Angeles Angels in the hunt for the postseason for the first time since 2014. Angels general manager, Perry Minasian, has shown his aggressiveness by going all in and trading away prospects for big league talent in the hopes that it rejuvenates the team.
The team started with some pitching depth, then with offensive help, and rounded it out on the final day with some bullpen help. The farm system definitely took a step back in hopes of helping the big league club and here are 2 successes and 1 failure that round up the Angels trade deadline.
1. Acquiring Giolito and Lopez was a trade deadline success
This one is easily one of the biggest successes out of any of the big league clubs out there as the Angels attacked the trade market early and got one of the top pitchers on the trade block. Giolito has been solid this season with a 3.85 ERA at the time of writing this with 126.1 innings of work.
Two seasons ago, Giolito was one of the top pitchers in the game with a 3.53 ERA in 178.2 innings of work and placed 11th in Cy Young voting. He also grew up in southern California, so this is a coming home for him as he slots right behind Shohei Ohtani in terms of starting depth.
Reynaldo Lopez is the other player in the deal and he was solid last season for the White Sox with a stellar 2.76 ERA in 65.1 innings of work. Looking at Baseball Savant and what worked for him last season, Lopez distributed his pitch mix more and relied less on his fastball which is his main weapon.