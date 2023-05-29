2 Angels who must break out of slumps to break losing streak, 1 who needs to stay hot
LA Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe must break out of his slump
Hunter Renfroe has been a key run-producer for the Angels all season, but hasn't done much in that department of late. Renfroe had 10 home runs and 26 RBI in his first 36 games and 140 at-bats. In his last 18 games and 62 at-bats, he has no home runs and 3 RBI.
In half of the games and almost half of the at-bats, Renfroe has contributed almost nothing offensively. He's known to be a very streaky hitter, and this is clearly one of his colder streaks, but the Angels need him to snap out of it.
In his last 18 games he's slashing .244/.277/.307 with just four doubles as his extra-base hits. Renfroe has done most of this hitting fourth in the order behind Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. I don't know if a lineup shake-up will help or not, but it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to try.
Renfroe had a good series against the Twins with six hits in 12 at-bats, but finished the homestand on a sour note. He currently has three hits in his last 22 at-bats without an RBI and only one walk. It's obvious that this production cannot last if this team wants to be competitive.