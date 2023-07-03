2 biggest Angels All-Star snubs and 1 who fell just short
The Angels have two of the biggest all-star snubs in the American League
LA Angels pitcher has an outside argument for an all-star spot but fell short
Reid Detmers has completely turned his season around. On June 1 the southpaw allowed four runs in five innings in a loss to Houston. Three of those four runs came in the fifth inning as Detmers continued to struggle in the middle frames and they had a team record of just 3-7 in his starts. Since that outing, Detmers has been a different pitcher.
Detmers has a 1.42 ERA in his last five starts with 43 strikeouts in 31.2 innings of work. He's held hitters to a .138 average with a .467 OPS in that span.
Detmers has been doing things that only Nolan Ryan has done in Angels history, and he's made himself a legit case for being an all-star replacement. Among pitchers with at least 80 innings pitched Detmers ranks third in the AL in K/9 and fourth in K% making him one of the premier strikeout artists in the American League.
Detmers' ERA and lack of innings pitched compared to some of the starters who made it make him rightfully on the outside looking in but if there's an injured pitcher I wouldn't be shocked to see Detmers named as a replacement.