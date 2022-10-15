2 former LA Angels players help take down the Braves
The 87-win Philadelphia Phillies knocked off the defending champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS following their 8-3 win. Two key pieces to their series-clinching victory were Brandon Marsh and Noah Syndergaard, both members of the Los Angeles Angels to begin the 2022 campaign.
Syndergaard signed a lucrative one-year deal with the Angels to try and sure up what was a poor rotation in 2021. In 15 starts as an Angel, Syndergaard went 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA. He wasn't the Syndergaard of old, but he also wasn't bad by any means.
Pitching on short rest, Syndergaard allowed just a solo home run in three innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter. He looked really good.
Angels fans have two players they can root for in the postseason.
Syndergaard pitched a scoreless inning in relief in the Phillies' Game 2 loss as well. He continued to be a terrific postseason pitcher.
The big trade the Angels made at the trade deadline was sending Brandon Marsh to Philadelphia in exchange for Logan O'Hoppe. I still like that trade for Los Angeles, but Marsh looked good for the Phillies down the stretch and had the key hit in this game.
Marsh launched a three-run homer off postseason legend Charlie Morton to give the Phillies a lead that they wouldn't relinquish.
Marsh slashed .226/.284/.353 with eight home runs and 37 RBI in 93 games as an Angel this season. He played great defense in center field but didn't hit enough to justify passing on a potential franchise catcher in O'Hoppe.
Marsh to his credit has hit in Philadelphia and hopefully he continues to hit.
Syndergaard was traded for former number-one overall pick Mickey Moniak. The outfielder has struggled during his time in the majors and didn't do much as an Angel. I'd assume he will battle with Jo Adell for a starting job in left next season.
I would do both trades again. I like the value the Angels got. But, I'm very happy for Syndergaard and Marsh who showed up when it mattered.