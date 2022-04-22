2 LA Angels that don't belong on the roster and one that does
Elvis Peguero needs another look from the LA Angels.
With Warren being the out in the bullpen, that creates another need for middle inning relief that Elvis Peguero might be able to fill for the LA Angels. He's in AAA right now while posting a 1.84 FIP with a ground ball rate of 64.3% which will play nicely with the infield depth the team already has.
Peguero has already seen some action in the big leagues in 2021, but he has 3 more options available which can give the LA Angels some time to see if the numbers he's been putting up translate to the big leagues.
The first-place Angels are 8-5, but still have shown some areas that need improvement. Things are certainly coming around from where they were originally, and that momentum needs to continue. The Halos have won seven of their last nine games, and their next series starts Friday against Baltimore in Anaheim.
The Angels have been much better than the 4-8 Orioles so far this season, however the O's' pitching staff has overachieved and will look to continue their success against the Halos. On the bump for LA in the series will be Reid Detmers, Noah Syndergaard, and Jose Suarez.