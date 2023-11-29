2 reasons the Angels should consider a Luis Rengifo trade, 1 reason they shouldn't
Should the Angels consider a Luis Rengifo trade
The Los Angeles Angels will try and fortify their roster after winning just 73 games in each of the last two seasons. Doing so while potentially losing Shohei Ohtani will be tough, and will require Perry Minasian to get creative. The best way to do that is by making trades.
Unfortunately in that regard, the Angels are a bit restricted. They traded several of their top prospects at the deadline as they tried to compete, and didn't have many assets to move to begin with.
A player the team can consider moving in a trade is Luis Rengifo. There are reasons Minasian should pursue this, but also reasons he should be hesitant.
The LA Angels should consider a Luis Rengifo trade because he can net them a quality return thanks to a weak free agency class
Luis Rengifo is a player who has put together a pair of solid seasons in a row for the Angels. He's been an above-average hitter in each of the last two years, and is extremely versatile, appearing in six different positions in 2023.
While the versatility is great, he's primarily a middle infielder. He has played mostly second base in his career. For teams searching for a second baseman that can hit a bit, options in free agency are a bit hard to come by.
Players like Whit Merrifield, Adam Frazier, and Kolten Wong are the best second basemen available this offseason. It's so bad at second base to the point where Tim Anderson, a career shortstop, is open to playing second base if a team wants him there. Instead of relying on subpar talent or moving a player out of position, teams might be interested in Rengifo.
With an additional year of control after this one, Rengifo carries a bit of value as a player who wouldn't just be a rental. If the Angels can land a pitcher, whether it's a starter or reliever with team control, that's something they should seriously consider.