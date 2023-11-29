2 reasons the Angels should consider a Luis Rengifo trade, 1 reason they shouldn't
The LA Angels should consider a Luis Rengifo trade because he's far from a great fit
As discussed previously, Rengifo is primarily a second baseman. He has played all over the diamond, but is a poor defender in most places. Unfortunately, second base is already occupied by Brandon Drury. As is shortstop, the position he's played the second-most in the big leagues, as Zach Neto mans that position.
The Angels have Anthony Rendon (when healthy) at third base and a full outfield. Sure, right now with no Ohtani the Angels can probably stick someone at DH and pluck Rengifo into the field, but chances are the Angels will sign a bat. If they do, Rengifo would be the odd-man out.
There's obviously value in having him as a utility man, and he'd still see plenty of at-bats, but Rengifo is at his best when he plays every day. We've seen that in each of the last two years. He's been thrust into everyday roles due to injuries, and has put up great numbers in back-to-back second halves.
The Angels being unable to put him in his primary position and being unable to commit to an everyday role for him are reasons to move on. Additionally, Rengifo is projected to earn $5 million in arbitration this upcoming season. Again, Rengifo is a valuable depth option, but is it worthwhile paying him $5 million when the Angels can sign a cheaper bench player and trade him for a pitcher? These are questions that have to be answered.