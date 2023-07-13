2 reasons why a Yankees Shohei Ohtani trade won't happen, 1 reason why it could
A Shohei Ohtani to the Yankees trade is unlikely, but not an impossibility
The Shohei Ohtani trade rumors are starting to really heat up again. Everytime he was mentioned during the all-star festivities, the media made sure to note that he's a free agent at the end of the year and that the Los Angeles Angels are now under .500. As frustrating as it might be to hear all the time, it's certainly the truth.
The Angels need to turn things around very quickly if they want to justifiably hold onto Ohtani past the deadline. If they continue to fall behind in the standings, trading him becomes the only option.
One team Buster Olney of ESPN believes will be all in on him is the New York Yankees. While I don't think Ohtani to the Yankees is likely, it's not an impossibility either.
A Shohei Ohtani trade to the Yankees won't happen because it feels unlikely he'll stay there long term
The most obvious reason an Ohtani to the Yankees trade won't happen is because the chances of him staying there are slim.
When Ohtani signed with the Angels initially, the Yankees were a team constantly mentioned as one of the favorites for the Japanese phenom.
The Yankees might've been favorites, but they were the first team turned down. He didn't take time to think, he immediately knew he didn't want to go to the east coast. Has that changed? I have no idea. Will the Yankees trade what it takes to get him knowing the risk that he could be gone after two months? It feels unlikely.
There's a good chance the Angels don't trade Ohtani at all, but there's a 100% chance they don't trade him for anything less than what they'd believe to be an overwhelming offer. Taking that kind of a swing just doesn't feel like the present day Yankees.