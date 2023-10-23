2 reasons why the Angels shouldn't non-tender Jose Suarez, 1 reason why they should
This is the Angels' toughest non-tender decision
The LA Angels can always trade Jose Suarez instead of non-tendering him
I know it's hard to believe, but there will be a team out there willing to take a chance on Jose Suarez. The Angels won't be able to land any top prospect or key MLB contributor in a trade for him, but they should be able to trade him instead of losing him for nothing by non-tendering him.
Suarez is just 25 years old, is left-handed, and has three more years of team control. In addition to those very obvious factors, he's had some MLB success in the past. In 2021 he posted a 3.75 ERA in 23 appearances (14 starts). In 2022 he had that awesome second half which made the Angels clear believers.
Suarez has had much more success in the bullpen than he has as a starter, maybe a team out there will give him a real look in the bullpen and allow him to focus on just a couple of pitches. This past season, Suarez threw seven different pitches according to baseball savant and had trouble with most of the seven. Allowing him to throw a harder fastball while working in relief and only focusing on one or two other pitches could make him more effective.
The cost to acquire Suarez if the Angels don't see themselves keeping him will be cheap enough for others out there to bite. They wouldn't be getting anything meaningful in return but hey, something is better than nothing, right?