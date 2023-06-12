2 struggling Angels players who need to step up vs. Rangers, 2 who need to stay hot
LA Angels Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani needs to stay hot vs. the Rangers
Shohei Ohtani was in the middle of a prolonged slump himself before breaking out in recent weeks. From May 16-29, Ohtani had just seven hits in 50 at-bats. He slashed .140/.218/.320 with three home runs and four RBI. Then Shohei and the Angels took a trip to Chicago, and Ohtani woke up from there.
Shohei launched three home runs in the final two games the Angels played at Guaranteed Rate Field and has been on fire ever since.
In his last 12 games Ohtani is slashing .388/.444/.878 with six home runs and 13 RBI. He takes an eight-game hitting streak into this series and has extra-base hits in six of those eight games.
Ohtani wasn't the only Angel to produce in this most recent homestand, but he was by far the best Angel. As the superstar he is, he should be the best player most of the time, and should especially be showing out against the good teams.
Like Trout, Ohtani didn't have the best series against the Astros, and also didn't play particularly well against Texas. Ohtani had just two hits in 12 at-bats when the Rangers visited Anaheim earlier this season, and the only RBI he had came in an eight-run loss.
Ohtani's bat has to stay hot for this team to score runs against a really good Rangers staff. The stars have to shine against the best, and that starts with Trout and Ohtani.