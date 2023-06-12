2 struggling Angels players who need to step up vs. Rangers, 2 who need to stay hot
The LA Angels bullpen needs to stay hot vs. the Rangers
Is it cheating to use the entire bullpen? It might be, but it's too hard to pick one specific member of the bullpen to stay hot since they've all been so good.
In the month of June, the Angels bullpen leads the AL and is second in all of baseball with a 1.75 ERA. The back end of the bullpen has been a stength all season long thanks to Carlos Estevez and Matt Moore, but the Angels have figured out a solution to their middle relief and now have the makings of a really good bullpen.
The only relievers to allow runs this month are Chase Silseth (in the minors), Gerardo Reyes (in the minors), Ben Joyce (on the Injured List), Aaron Loup (low-leverage reliever), Jacob Webb (low-leverage reliever), and Carlos Estevez (got the save anyway). In other words, the Angels important relievers have been mostly dominant.
Chris Devenski, Sam Bachman, Jose Soriano, and Estevez have combined to allow a total of one run in 20 innings pitched. Even the lower-leverage arms of Loup, Webb, Tucker Davidson and Jimmy Herget have combined to allow two runs in ten innings of work.
This past homestand the bullpen combined to allow two runs in 23.1 innings of work. They're asked to pitch four innings virtually every night and have come through every time. Obviously, the goal is to not rely on them as much as the Angels have had to, but the bullpen does need to come through in what I expect to be close games against the Rangers.