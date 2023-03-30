2023 Angels Opening Day roster announced with no surprises
The Los Angeles Angels Opening Day roster has officially been released. Thankfully, there are no further surprises.
We already knew the Angels were going to be without Max Stassi, Jared Walsh, and Griffin Canning due to injury. We also knew the players who were going to replace them.
LA Angels 2023 Opening Day roster officially released
The rotation will have Shohei Ohtani at the forefront followed by Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson, Reid Detmers, Jose Suarez, and Tucker Davidson. Davidson will work out of the bullpen to begin the season as he won't be needed until late in the first homestand.
The bullpen will have the names we expected plus Andrew Wantz. Wantz will look to build off a fantastic second half of 2022 as well as a fine Spring Training. He beat out non-roster invitees such as Jacob Webb, Ben Joyce, and Austin Warren for that final spot.
With Stassi on the IL, the Angels have the opportunity to carry both Matt Thaiss and Logan O'Hoppe. By the time Stassi comes back, the Angels will have to make a decision on which catcher to keep between Thaiss and O'Hoppe.
With Jared Walsh on the IL, Jake Lamb replaces him. I don't expect Lamb to start many games, but he can start a few and provide solid left-handed power off the bench. The Angels having the depth they have allows them to use Luis Rengifo at second base and slide Brandon Drury over to first. That's what I expect most of the time.
The outfield doesn't have any surprises. Ward, Trout, and Renfroe should be out there just about every day. Phillips is there to run and defend.
This Angels team is good. With a healthy season this could be a really fun year.