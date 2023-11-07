3 agonizing free agent destinations Shohei Ohtani could choose that would haunt Angels fans
Some destinations are better than others.
2) Angels fans would be devastated if Shohei Ohtani signed with the Mariners
The Rangers winning the World Series means the Seattle Mariners are the only team in the AL West without a title. Signing Shohei Ohtani would drastically improve their odds of changing that.
The last couple of years while Seattle has been relevant, they've lacked some offensive firepower. Julio Rodriguez is, of course, one of the best players in the game, but outside of Rodriguez there isn't much there. Players like Cal Raleigh, Eugenio Suarez, and J.P. Crawford are solid, but they're not game changers. Even Teoscar Hernandez who I'd argue was the second-most formidible hitter in Seattle's lineup last season is a free agent.
If the Mariners sign Ohtani, they add that middle of the order bat Seattle desperately needs. Hitting Rodriguez in front of Ohtani ensures that he'll see pitches to hit, and can wreck havoc on the base paths while Ohtani is at the dish.
The Mariners have one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball and would be just fine without Ohtani pitching in 2024. When he returns to pitching in 2025, they can easily insert him at the top and make their staff just that much better. They'd have the quality six-man rotation Angels fans always dreamed of having.
I don't know whether Seattle will go to the lengths other teams will financially, but they're another team many insiders believe have a legitimate shot at bringing him aboard. The fact that this 88-win team in the AL West can get significantly better is, of course, not ideal for the Angels.