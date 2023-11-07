3 agonizing free agent destinations Shohei Ohtani could choose that would haunt Angels fans
Some destinations are better than others.
3) Angels fans would be devastated if Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers
Look. Ohtani signing with the Dodgers is not nearly as bad as him joining an AL West team that isn't the Angels. The Halos would only face him four times per season, and the Dodgers record has no impact on the Angels standing whatsoever unless the two would meet in the World Series.
It's the lesser of three evils would be the Dodgers, but watching Ohtani sign with the team virtually everyone wants him to go to and win in the city where he couldn't as an Angel would be really difficult to watch.
The Dodgers are a team that consistently makes the playoffs but outside of the 2020 year when the World Series was played at a neutral site, has failed to come through and win it all. The only time they've won in recent memory is in a 60-game season. Ohtani could be the player that finally puts them over the top.
Having Shohei go to teams that have absolutely nothing to do with the Angels like the Cubs, Giants, or Mets feel like locations that'd be much easier to digest than the Dodgers who Angels fans have some sort of connection to. The worst part is fans should really start picturing it now, as the Dodgers are the very clear favorites to land him.