3 Angels backup plans if they don't sign Shohei Ohtani
Losing Shohei Ohtani would be unfortunate for the Los Angeles Angels, but there are ways they can still salvage their offseason.
3) The Angels can search for bargains while keeping their roster in tact
The Angels can still try and win in 2024, but instead of spending money on high-priced free agents if they lose Shohei, they can spend it on bargains who they hope will have big years.
Instead of signing a guy like Blake Snell to a long-term deal, the Angels can sign a guy like Frankie Montas to a one-year deal to see if he can re-establish his value. If he can and the team is subpar, he can be moved at the deadline. If he's good and the team is good, then they found themselves a cheap bargain to be proud of.
The same can be said for hitters. Instead of signing a guy like Cody Bellinger, the Angels can sign some cheaper option to be their big bat addition.
Searching for bargains would likely not help the Angels win now, but it wouldn't involve them trading away some of the team's best players, and it wouldn't involve them getting locked into contracts which could turn out to be unfavorable. This is not the most appealing option at all, but it's an option, and one I'm sure the Angels would at least consider.